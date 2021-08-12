44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.15. 142,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,509,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.