$499.40 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post $499.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $488.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.80 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $489.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

NYSE:ARGO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,525. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $58.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Argo Group International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 625.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Argo Group International by 2,536.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 69,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

