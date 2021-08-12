51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ JOBS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 347,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,300. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.66. 51job has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.17.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that 51job will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 51job during the fourth quarter worth $24,519,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of 51job by 16.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

