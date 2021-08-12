5,328 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 182.59 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,805 shares of company stock worth $13,021,494. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

