5,331 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,239,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,963,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 533,251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $49.73 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

