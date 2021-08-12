5,843 Shares in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 80.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KAMN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

