5,883 Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZZ opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

