5,906 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,468,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,791,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.70.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,270. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

