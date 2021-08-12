6,812 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,199,000 after buying an additional 332,418 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.20. 161,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,908,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

