70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

70489 has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$466.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.83 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

