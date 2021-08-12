8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille Sells 3,361 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $82,983.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elizabeth Harriet Theophille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 610 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $15,945.40.

NYSE EGHT traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 6,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

