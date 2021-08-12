$9.54 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce $9.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $9.60 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $37.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.35 million to $37.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.16 million, with estimates ranging from $58.88 million to $59.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TACT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,468,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

TACT stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

