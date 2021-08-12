$9.57 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report sales of $9.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.14 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $37.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

