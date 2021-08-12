9,000 Shares in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. 504,410 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80.

