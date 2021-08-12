A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

