AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lifted to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

AAON traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,825. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.53. AAON has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Research analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 893,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

