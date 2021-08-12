Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Tops $1.90 on Exchanges

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00004288 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $109.51 million and $74.97 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00870891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00108822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00156851 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 60,354,934 coins and its circulating supply is 57,732,870 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.