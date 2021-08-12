Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.83. 96,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,756. The company has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.37. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

