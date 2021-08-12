ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Raised to €13.70 at Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAVMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABN AMRO Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.60. 11,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,384. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.