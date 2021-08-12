Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Increased to GBX 355 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ABDN has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ABDN traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 288.70 ($3.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,851,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,435. Abrdn has a one year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

