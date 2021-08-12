Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Accuray had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 979,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.85 million, a P/E ratio of 98.02 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.