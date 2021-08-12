Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.