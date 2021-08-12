Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $182.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

