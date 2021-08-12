Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.63. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 4,909 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $572.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,234 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,494,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 39,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

