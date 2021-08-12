Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Benchmark

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $41.12. 23,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,216. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40. Adient has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 173,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.