Adshares Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Adshares has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $16.53 million and $194,230.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00037442 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,644 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

