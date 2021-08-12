Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.88

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$20.88 and last traded at C$20.87, with a volume of 95978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.57.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.19.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2587432 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.