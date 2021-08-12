Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agenus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN remained flat at $$5.85 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,220. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.31. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,641,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 47,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

