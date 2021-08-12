Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Agenus stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 69,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.31. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Agenus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 912,567 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Agenus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 345,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $7,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

