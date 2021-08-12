Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) vs. Herc (NYSE:HRI) Head to Head Review

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) and Herc (NYSE:HRI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Agiliti and Herc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agiliti 0 1 8 0 2.89 Herc 0 1 6 0 2.86

Agiliti presently has a consensus target price of $21.69, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%. Herc has a consensus target price of $124.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.42%. Given Agiliti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Agiliti is more favorable than Herc.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agiliti and Herc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Herc $1.78 billion 2.21 $73.70 million $3.01 44.09

Herc has higher revenue and earnings than Agiliti.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Agiliti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Herc shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Herc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agiliti and Herc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agiliti N/A N/A N/A Herc 8.09% 21.16% 4.44%

Summary

Herc beats Agiliti on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc. provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, equipment management, and safety training services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves non-residential and residential construction, specialty trade, restoration, remediation and environment, and facility maintenance contractors; industrial manufacturing industries, including automotive and aerospace, power, metals and mining, agriculture, pulp, paper and wood, food and beverage, and refineries and petrochemical industries; infrastructure and government sectors; and commercial and retail service, hospitality, healthcare, recreation, entertainment production, and special event management customers through its sales team, industry catalogs, as well as through participation and sponsorship of industry events, trade shows, and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 275 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

