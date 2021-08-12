Agora (NASDAQ:API) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on API. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Agora alerts:

NASDAQ API traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. 22,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,698. Agora has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.03.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. Analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.