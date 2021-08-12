Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.03. 9,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 691,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agrify during the first quarter valued at $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agrify during the first quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Agrify during the first quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Agrify during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Agrify during the first quarter valued at $125,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agrify Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

