Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.44-2.54 EPS.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.73. 978,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

