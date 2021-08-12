Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.950-$9.050 EPS.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,162. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

