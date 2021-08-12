Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.540-$5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.410 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.40.

AKAM stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.28. 823,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.01.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

