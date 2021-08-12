Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of AKBA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 51,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $462.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.70. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 402,876 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

