Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.47. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,909,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,185,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

