Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALNA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 1,402,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,170. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

