Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $118.56 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $118,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $301.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.