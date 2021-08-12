Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $144.41 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $144,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $228,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,833 shares of company stock worth $14,080,438 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

DOCN opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.