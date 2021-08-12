Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,337 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.34% of Henry Schein worth $139,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

HSIC stock opened at $75.90 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

