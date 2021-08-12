Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 187,874 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,292,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187,874 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.85% of Umpqua worth $116,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Umpqua by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

