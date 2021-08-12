Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 56,639 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,399,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $135,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

BHVN stock opened at $111.08 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

