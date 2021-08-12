AllSafe Price Tops $0.0351 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $321,404.00 and approximately $1,994.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

