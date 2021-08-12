ALLY (ALY) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.55 Million

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. ALLY has a market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $48,804.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.89 or 0.00874213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00109543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00159053 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

