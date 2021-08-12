Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. 21,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,109. The company has a market capitalization of $724.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

