Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.92. 18,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,632 shares of company stock worth $247,753. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

