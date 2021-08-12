Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 73.60% and a negative net margin of 14.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.