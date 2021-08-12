Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TKNO stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $19.50. 4,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,145. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TKNO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

