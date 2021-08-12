Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,767.78. 39,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,557. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,605.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

